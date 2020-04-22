Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 689,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,506,000 after buying an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 24,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

