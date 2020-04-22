Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

