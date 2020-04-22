Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

