Wedbush Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $27.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.