First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,560 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.