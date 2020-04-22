CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $178.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.