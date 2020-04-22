Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74,637 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 25.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Boeing by 21.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,414,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.30. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.