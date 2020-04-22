Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

