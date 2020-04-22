Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,107 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.