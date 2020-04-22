Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

