Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $20,799,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

