Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

