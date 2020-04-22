KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday. Argus cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

