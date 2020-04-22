Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,500 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of V stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.