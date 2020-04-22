Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

