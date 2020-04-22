Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

