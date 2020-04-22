Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

