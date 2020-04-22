Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

