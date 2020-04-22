Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

