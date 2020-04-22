Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

