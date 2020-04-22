Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.
Kansas City Southern stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74.
In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
