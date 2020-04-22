Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 255,958 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255,958 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.