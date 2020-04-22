Raymond James Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $169.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.
KSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.
Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.
In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.