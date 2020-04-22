Raymond James Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $169.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

