First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

GILD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

