Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.99.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

