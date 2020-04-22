Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

