Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $70,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.42. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

