Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $178.02 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

