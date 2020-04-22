Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,444 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

