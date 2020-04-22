Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,528 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

