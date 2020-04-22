Csenge Advisory Group Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.