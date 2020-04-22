Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 95.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

