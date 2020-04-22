Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

