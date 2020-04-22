Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.60 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,181,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

