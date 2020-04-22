Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of HD opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.