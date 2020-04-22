Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.16. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

