Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

