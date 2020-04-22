Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.60. The company has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

