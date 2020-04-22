BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

