Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 6,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.60. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.