Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 835 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

