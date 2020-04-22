Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

