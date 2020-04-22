Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

