Canal Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.