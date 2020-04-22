BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $220.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

