Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 6,610 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

MRK opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

