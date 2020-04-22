First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.28 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

