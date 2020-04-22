iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

