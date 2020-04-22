Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. City Holding Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

