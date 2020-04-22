Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Shares of MA opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

