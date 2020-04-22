Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 195 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after buying an additional 672,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $36,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 631.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 492,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

